South Burlington students select new mascot

Students at South Burlington High School have picked their new mascot.

Based on student polls, a committee will recommend "Wolves" to the South Burlington School Board.

The new nickname has been selected to replace the controversial "Rebels" nickname.

A vote was held between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday after students whittled down a long list of names to three -- Huskies, Pride and Wolves.

Principal Patrick Burke tweeted out the big news Thursday night.

Polls closed. Process completed. Based on student polls committee will recommend to South Burlington School Board Wolves as SB 6-12 mascot — Patrick Burke (@pburkevt) May 19, 2017

