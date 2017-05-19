Venues changed for 2 Bernie Sanders appearances in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The campaign of U.S. House candidate Rob Quist has announced larger venues for two of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign appearances in Montana on Saturday.

The Missoula event has been moved from the Wilma Theater to the Adams Center at the University of Montana. It begins at 11 a.m.

A Billings event has been moved from the Billings Depot to the ExpoCenter at Metra Park. That rally begins at 8:30 p.m.

Sanders is also scheduled to campaign on Quist's behalf at the Butte Civic Center at 3 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Montana State University Strand Union Ballroom.

Quist along with Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks are on the May 25 ballot seeking to replace Ryan Zinke, who resigned to become Interior secretary.

