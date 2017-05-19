NY comptroller: State may face tough financial decisions

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state could face some tough financial decisions if Republicans in Washington follow through on proposals to cut funding for state health care programs.

That's the conclusion of a report issued Thursday by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

DiNapoli, a Democrat, says possible federal funding cuts are "key risks" facing the state's new $153 billion budget.

He says every New Yorker should be concerned that the cuts could force state leaders to make "tough fiscal choices."

DiNapoli also criticized what he called a lack of transparency and accountability in the budget. He noted that lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo included billions of dollars in lump-sum spending, giving state agencies, and not elected lawmakers, wide discretion in deciding how it's spent.

