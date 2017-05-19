NH Senate passes House bill on contaminant levels in water

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire state Senate has passed a House bill aimed at better protecting residents from chemicals in their water.

The Portsmouth Herald reports a key amendment requires the state Department of Environmental Services to start a rulemaking process to set maximum contaminant levels for the chemicals PFOA and PFOS, used to make nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpeting and food packaging.

It also would require the department to establish groundwater quality standards and to "annually consider peer review science" about the chemicals and look at levels set in other states.

Rep. Mindi Messmer, a Democrat from Rye who introduced the original bill, said she's happy that it enjoyed broad bipartisan support. The bill now goes back to the House to see if it concurs with the amendment or if there will be a committee of conference on it.

