Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen NH police officers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has directed that flags fly at half-staff in observance of the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday morning in Concord.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald will be reading the roll of honor, recognizing the names of the state's 48 fallen police officers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.