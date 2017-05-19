Quantcast

Fire forces 12 from Burlington apartment house

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Fire has forced a dozen tenants from a Burlington apartment house.

The blaze on Pearl Street Thursday night started in the basement.

Fire officials say smoke detectors sounded, helping all 12 people get out safely.

There is smoke damage up through the third floor so all those tenants must stay elsewhere.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the blaze.

