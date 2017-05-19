Fire forces 12 from Burlington apartment house

A fire on Pearl Street forced a dozen tenants from their apartments.
A fire on Pearl Street forced a dozen tenants from their apartments.
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
The Coast Guard says authorities have suspended the search for a small plane that apparently crashed into the ocean in the Bahamas with four people on board, including a New Hampshire man.
The Coast Guard says authorities have suspended the search for a small plane that apparently crashed into the ocean in the Bahamas with four people on board, including a New Hampshire man.
New Hampshire officials are warning anyone looking to beat the heat in local rivers may get swept away by deceptively strong currents.
New Hampshire officials are warning anyone looking to beat the heat in local rivers may get swept away by deceptively strong currents.
The New Hampshire state Senate has passed a House bill aimed at better protecting residents from chemicals in their water.
The New Hampshire state Senate has passed a House bill aimed at better protecting residents from chemicals in their water.
New York state could face some tough financial decisions if Republicans in Washington follow through on proposals to cut funding for state health care programs.
New York state could face some tough financial decisions if Republicans in Washington follow through on proposals to cut funding for state health care programs.
Gov. Chris Sununu has directed that flags fly at half-staff in observance of the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Ceremony.
Gov. Chris Sununu has directed that flags fly at half-staff in observance of the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Ceremony.
The campaign of U.S. House candidate Rob Quist has announced larger venues for two of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign appearances in Montana on Saturday.
The campaign of U.S. House candidate Rob Quist has announced larger venues for two of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign appearances in Montana on Saturday.