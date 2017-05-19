Crews work to recover man's body from ledge

Quantcast

WESTMORE, Vt. -

We expect to learn more today about how Vermont State Police and other agencies will recover the body of a man in Westmore.

They haven't been able to reach the man yet because his body is on a ledge down a cliff. It was found Monday during the search for a missing man. However, police have not yet identified the body.

We're told rescue crews are staging in the area today and they will attempt to recover the body tomorrow.

Our Tyler Dumont will have an update tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 p.m.

