Bridge repairs slow traffic in South Burlington

We have a traffic alert in South Burlington.

South Burlington Public Works said Friday morning they are doing minor repairs to the temporary bridge on Kimball Avenue, so it's down to one lane.

So if you're heading that way, they say it's best to find a different route Friday.

