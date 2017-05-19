Survey: NH lost an average of 65 percent of beehives

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A first-time survey by the New Hampshire Beekeepers Association is showing that the state lost an average of 65 percent of its beehives this winter.

The Concord Monitor reports the survey covered Oct. 1, 2016, through March 31. Data collected from 261 sites in 130 towns shows that the number of hives dropped from 1,004 to 350. Merrimack County reported the highest loss.

Almost 45 percent of the beekeepers who responded reported they didn't know the reason for the decline. The next-highest cause was varroa mites, a parasite, at almost 30 percent, and starvation at around 17 percent. Other reasons included weakness and mice, and many of the responses listed multiple reasons.

The survey said survival rates were helped with at least one varroa mite treatment and seasonal feedings.

