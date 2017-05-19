Crews work to clean up in storm-ravaged West Addison

Severe storms tore through Vermont yesterday and today the cleanup continues.

Nowhere was the damage more dramatic than in West Addison. A camp on Potash Bay was ripped from its foundation and shredded into pieces with a woman trapped inside. Neighbors rushed in to help. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Today, crews are on the scene sifting through the rubble. And in the daylight, this damage is hard to believe. The back porch was blown to the other side of the property.

We did get an update on how the woman who was trapped in there is doing today. Fortunately, she's all right and she only suffered minor injuries. We hear she's in good spirits.

A neighbor we spoke with says he found the woman in her 70s hiding under her furniture with her dog last night after her house was ripped from its foundation.

Today, a construction crew is at the scene picking up what's left of her cottage.

"I just came on the scene this morning and the house is upside-down, the roof's over here on the neighbor's lawn, it's a catastrophe," said Blakely Bigelow, who was working to clean up the camp.

While this house had the most dramatic damage from last night's storm, other homes on the road are damaged with holes from the hail and trees and power lines cover the ground. We're told cleanup there could take weeks.

This crew says they will be here for the remainder of the day.

The National Weather Service is expected to show up, as well, to assess what kind of storm this was. Our Taylor Young will tell you what they said on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 p.m.

What's left of a home on Potash Bay Road in Vergennes after yesterday's storm. Live at noon pic.twitter.com/XrdIMUZWaF — Taylor Young (@WCAX_Taylor) May 19, 2017

