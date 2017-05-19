Quantcast

NH Senate Finance Committee tackles mental health funding

By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire Senate committee is backing a plan to improve services for children with severe emotional disturbances by using money others want to spend on similar programs for adults.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's proposed budget includes $3 million per year to enhance Assertive Community Treatment programs, which are a team-based approach to providing comprehensive treatment to adults with severe mental illness.

The Senate Finance Committee on Friday recommended reducing that amount to $1.5 million and using the other $1.5 million to establish a Medicaid program specifically to provide home- and community-based behavioral health services for children.

Democrats on the committee objected to the reduction. They argued unsuccessfully that not only should the adult ACT teams get the full $3 million, but that the state should spend $490,000 to create an ACT team for children.

