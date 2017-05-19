Former Vt. homeowners hope to recover $4M after evictions

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - A group of former homeowners from a Vermont lakeside neighborhood hopes to recover some of the nearly $4 million they lost after they were forced to vacate.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Malletts Bay Homeowner's Association says the 24 former Colchester residents failed to repair damages from a tropical storm and violated a lease.

The group has sued the association, alleging breach of contract when dealing with its landlord, and negligence. It says the association's insurance carrier should foot the bill.

The association's lawyer has asked a judge to appoint a legal guardian, or receiver, to act on the association's behalf.

Last summer, the state Supreme Court ruled the association failed to protect shoreline property from erosion damage stemming from a 2011 case.

