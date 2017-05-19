Federal judge allows ACLU lawsuit in Bennington racial bias case

Did the Bennington Police Department racially profile a New York man?

A federal judge will allow an ACLU lawsuit with those very claims to move forward. The suit says two former police officers discriminated against Shamel Alexander when they pulled him over and subsequently arrested him on drug charges in 2013.

Alexander's conviction went on to be unanimously overturned by the Vermont Supreme Court in 2016. Alexander had 400 bags of heroin on him but the court ruled the police did not have enough reasonable suspicion to continue to hold and arrest him beyond the initial traffic stop. The case will now move into discovery.

