UVM graduation closes roads in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington will be bustling this weekend.

The University of Vermont will be holding its graduation ceremony Sunday at 8:30 a.m. As a result, there will be some road closures we want to warn you about.

Friday through Sunday, University Place will be closed from Colchester Avenue to Main Street and South Prospect Street will be closed from College Street to the University of Vermont Medical Center entrance.

Sunday, South Prospect Street will be closed from Colchester Avenue to Main Street and College Street will be closed from South Prospect Street to South Williams Street.

