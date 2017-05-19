Man rescued from raging NH river

Rescue crews pulled a man from a raging river in New Hampshire Thursday.
Officials say the man slid down some rocks and was stuck at the edge of the Pemigewasset River just below Livermore Falls in Campton.
Crews used a rope system to lower a rescuer down to the victim. A harness was attached and the man was hoisted to safety. He was evaluated and treated on scene for exposure to the frigid water.
A woman drowned in the same river a day earlier in Lincoln after going missing while swimming.
Storm winds destroyed a home in West Addison. The damaging weather struck a number of areas across the region.
A storm ripped a house from its foundation and shredded it with a woman trapped inside. In the daylight, the damage is hard to believe. Crews are now trying to clean things up.
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
Damaging storms took down power lines and trees across our region Thursday. Friday, crews were out cleaning up the damage.
A dozen people were back home Friday after a fire forced them from their Burlington apartment house Thursday night.
Crews are staging in Westmore to try to recover the body of a man spotted on a ledge.
Vermont State Police say a driver died after her car went down an embankment and through a creek bed in Cambridge.
