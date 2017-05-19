Quantcast

Man rescued from raging NH river

CAMPTON, N.H. -

Rescue crews pulled a man from a raging river in New Hampshire Thursday.

Officials say the man slid down some rocks and was stuck at the edge of the Pemigewasset River just below Livermore Falls in Campton.

Crews used a rope system to lower a rescuer down to the victim. A harness was attached and the man was hoisted to safety. He was evaluated and treated on scene for exposure to the frigid water.

A woman drowned in the same river a day earlier in Lincoln after going missing while swimming.

