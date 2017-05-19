Quantcast

Driver dies after car heads down embankment, into creek bed

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. -

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a driver died after her car went down an embankment and through a creek bed in Cambridge.

Police say 33-year-old Amanda Atkins, of Fairfield, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday.

Atkins was the only person in the car. Police say the air bags didn't deploy and a seat belt was being worn improperly.

The crash of the crash is under investigation.

