Driver dies after car heads down embankment, into creek bed

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a driver died after her car went down an embankment and through a creek bed in Cambridge.

Police say 33-year-old Amanda Atkins, of Fairfield, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday.

Atkins was the only person in the car. Police say the air bags didn't deploy and a seat belt was being worn improperly.

The crash of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

Woman killed in Cambridge crash