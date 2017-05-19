Quantcast

Burglars target Brattleboro businesses

Burglars target Brattleboro businesses

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

Burglars have targeted a string of businesses in Brattleboro. Police say several local businesses were hit in the early morning hours over the last few weeks.

Now, police say they've identified some possible suspects and they're close to making arrests. But they could still use your help. If you have information or see anything suspicious they'd like to hear from you.

