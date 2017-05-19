Vt. woman makes it out of summer cottage alive after devastating storm

Storm winds destroyed a home in West Addison. The damaging weather struck a number of areas across the region.

It's hard to believe anyone made it out of this summer cottage alive.

"It's just about sticks," said Linda Taft, West Vergennes.

When a storm carrying 80-100 mph winds hit the small cottage on the shores of Lake Champlain, 75-year-old Linda Taft was inside.

"I could see it coming from across the lake," said Taft.

She was sitting on her sofa at about 6 p.m. with her dog, reading a book.

"The next thing I knew, the whole campus was moving and I ended up upside down," said Taft.

Her sofa fell on top of her while her house ripped off the foundation.

"There was a pillow there that I put over my face so that I could protect my face," said Taft.

She held her dog to her chest and waited out the storm

"As soon as the wind died down, all of my neighbors came," said Taft.

"What was the floor was the ceiling and what was the ceiling was the floor and she was lying in a corner with all of this furniture on her," said Vince Paradis, neighbor.

Paradis and a few other neighbors picked Taft up with a blanket. They drove her to the ambulance that couldn't get through because of the fallen trees and cables.

"It was just the grace of god and my neighbors that I was saved," said Taft.

Taft hasn't gone back to see the damage yet, but her family returned to salvage what was left. And they're not giving up on their Potash Bay summer spot. They plan to rebuild at the same spot.

"It's not going to keep me away from Lake Champlain, nothing will," said Taft.

Luckily, Taft walked away from the disaster with only a bruised forehead, scrapes and stitches on her foot.

What's left of a home on Potash Bay Road in Vergennes after yesterday's storm. Live at noon pic.twitter.com/XrdIMUZWaF — Taylor Young (@WCAX_Taylor) May 19, 2017

Related Stories:

Crews work to clean up in storm-ravaged West Addison

Home flipped over during sudden storm