Utility phone scams skyrocketing

Utility-related phone scams could be skyrocketing.

We're learning calls about these types of problems have jumped 100 percent in the last year.

One scam involves a caller telling a homeowner they are eligible for a government program to lower their utility bills and then asking for personal information. Another threatens to turn off the power unless the homeowner pays an "overdue" bill by sending money.

So what should you do? If you're uncertain about the origin of such calls, it's best to hang up and call your utility company directly.