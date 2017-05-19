Quantcast

Utility phone scams skyrocketing - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Utility phone scams skyrocketing

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Utility-related phone scams could be skyrocketing.

We're learning calls about these types of problems have jumped 100 percent in the last year.

One scam involves a caller telling a homeowner they are eligible for a government program to lower their utility bills and then asking for personal information. Another threatens to turn off the power unless the homeowner pays an "overdue" bill by sending money.

So what should you do? If you're uncertain about the origin of such calls, it's best to hang up and call your utility company directly.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.