Crews work to clean up storm damage

"All of a sudden it was just raining, it was an immediate torrential downpour," said Corinne McElroy of South Burlington.

McElroy barely missed Thursday's severe storms.

"I was nervous, especially for the dogs," she said. "I had taken the dog that was outside in just about five minutes before this tree fell."

The storm that hit our area Thursday took down a lot of trees. Green Mountain Power says, at one point, 30,000 people were without power in the state.

In Essex, the cleanup looks like it's going to take more than a morning's worth of work.

"A lot of hard damage. It didn't come down gradually, it came down pretty hard," said Richard Foy of Barrett's Tree Service.

It takes a full crew and even a crane to get rid of the downed trees.

"I mean it's one after another. So once we get the first one finished, it's on to the next one," Foy said.

"I am sure it will be a long day and probably a long weekend," Foy said.

This crew knows they will be working around the clock.

Back in South Burlington, property owner Chip Ward is waiting for the cleanup to start.

"It's just a lot of extra work and it's more of a nuisance more than anything else," Ward said. "It gets to be frustrating."

And McElroy is happy to be safe.

"Incredibly grateful that nothing happened," she said. "It could have been much worse than it was."

