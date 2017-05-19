Crews work to clean up storm damage

"All of a sudden it was just raining, it was an immediate torrential downpour," said Corinne McElroy of South Burlington.
McElroy barely missed Thursday's severe storms.
"I was nervous, especially for the dogs," she said. "I had taken the dog that was outside in just about five minutes before this tree fell."
The storm that hit our area Thursday took down a lot of trees. Green Mountain Power says, at one point, 30,000 people were without power in the state.
In Essex, the cleanup looks like it's going to take more than a morning's worth of work.
"A lot of hard damage. It didn't come down gradually, it came down pretty hard," said Richard Foy of Barrett's Tree Service.
It takes a full crew and even a crane to get rid of the downed trees.
"I mean it's one after another. So once we get the first one finished, it's on to the next one," Foy said.
"I am sure it will be a long day and probably a long weekend," Foy said.
This crew knows they will be working around the clock.
Back in South Burlington, property owner Chip Ward is waiting for the cleanup to start.
"It's just a lot of extra work and it's more of a nuisance more than anything else," Ward said. "It gets to be frustrating."
And McElroy is happy to be safe.
"Incredibly grateful that nothing happened," she said. "It could have been much worse than it was."
Storm winds destroyed a home in West Addison. The damaging weather struck a number of areas across the region.
A storm ripped a house from its foundation and shredded it with a woman trapped inside. In the daylight, the damage is hard to believe. Crews are now trying to clean things up.
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
Damaging storms took down power lines and trees across our region Thursday. Friday, crews were out cleaning up the damage.
A dozen people were back home Friday after a fire forced them from their Burlington apartment house Thursday night.
Crews are staging in Westmore to try to recover the body of a man spotted on a ledge.
Rescue crews pulled a man from a raging river in New Hampshire Thursday.
Vermont State Police say a driver died after her car went down an embankment and through a creek bed in Cambridge.
