Judge rules Bourgoin can contact daughter's mother

Steven Bourgoin will be able to have contact with the mother of his young daughter.
Bourgoin is the man accused of intentionally driving the wrong way on I-89 and killing a car full of teens in October.
Before that crash, he had previously been charged with domestic assault and unlawful restraint involving his ex-girlfriend.
That ex wanted to be able to visit him in jail and bring their 3-year-old daughter.
A judge ruled Friday to allow phone calls between the two.
As for the pending murder case, prosecutors say the last bit of evidence has just come in and is in the hands of the defense.
Related Stories:
Suspect in wrong-way crash seeks contact with child's mother
Howard Center disputes receiving wrong-way case from UVM
Wrong-way crash suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges
Murder charges for wrong-way driving suspect
Soccer rivals unite honoring 2 Harwood players lost in wrong-way tragedy
Documents: Mental health organization never screened suspect
Heroic cops want focus on victims' families
Vt. police serve arrest warrant to wrong-way driver suspect
Harwood holds vigil to mourn teens killed in wrong-way tragedy
Harwood community mourns lost students
KUA coach calls teen crash victim 'gem'
Charges still pending against wrong-way suspect
Trauma, grieving and the long road to recovery
Eyewitness tells Channel 3 about deadly crash that killed 5 teens
Storm winds destroyed a home in West Addison. The damaging weather struck a number of areas across the region.
Storm winds destroyed a home in West Addison. The damaging weather struck a number of areas across the region.
A storm ripped a house from its foundation and shredded it with a woman trapped inside. In the daylight, the damage is hard to believe. Crews are now trying to clean things up.
A storm ripped a house from its foundation and shredded it with a woman trapped inside. In the daylight, the damage is hard to believe. Crews are now trying to clean things up.
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
Damaging storms took down power lines and trees across our region Thursday. Friday, crews were out cleaning up the damage.
Damaging storms took down power lines and trees across our region Thursday. Friday, crews were out cleaning up the damage.
A dozen people were back home Friday after a fire forced them from their Burlington apartment house Thursday night.
A dozen people were back home Friday after a fire forced them from their Burlington apartment house Thursday night.
Crews are staging in Westmore to try to recover the body of a man spotted on a ledge.
Crews are staging in Westmore to try to recover the body of a man spotted on a ledge.
Rescue crews pulled a man from a raging river in New Hampshire Thursday.
Rescue crews pulled a man from a raging river in New Hampshire Thursday.
Vermont State Police say a driver died after her car went down an embankment and through a creek bed in Cambridge.
Vermont State Police say a driver died after her car went down an embankment and through a creek bed in Cambridge.