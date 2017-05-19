Judge rules Bourgoin can contact daughter's mother

Steven Bourgoin will be able to have contact with the mother of his young daughter.

Bourgoin is the man accused of intentionally driving the wrong way on I-89 and killing a car full of teens in October.

Before that crash, he had previously been charged with domestic assault and unlawful restraint involving his ex-girlfriend.

That ex wanted to be able to visit him in jail and bring their 3-year-old daughter.

A judge ruled Friday to allow phone calls between the two.

As for the pending murder case, prosecutors say the last bit of evidence has just come in and is in the hands of the defense.

