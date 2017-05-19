First needle box goes up in Richmond

We told you a few weeks ago that needle boxes were going to pop up around Richmond. Now, one box is up and more are on the way.

The first box is up right outside the Richmond Town Hall Office.

Dr. Richard Bernstein with the Richmond Rescue Opioid Drug Taskforce says people may not use this box too often because of its location out in the open, but that it raises awareness about the drug problem. He says he just installed this box two days ago.

"That's old brick. And it took me-- I had to drill two holes in the brick and it took a half an hour for each hole and I burnt through two drill bits doing it. And I think I... when I say it's a metaphor, the whole project is fraught with complications and this was just another complication," Bernstein said.

One of those complications is that the task force wants to put a large needle box at the Park and Ride in Richmond, but that's owned by the state and so they need state approval. They're still waiting to hear if it's going to be allowed.

Two more large needle boxes are on their way to Richmond right now, much larger than the small one at the Town Hall. One will go somewhere in town and the other is supposed to go at the Park and Ride. They could be told yes or no by next week.

Our Alexandra Montgomery will have more on this story Sunday.

Related Stories:

Needle disposal at Richmond Park and Ride delayed

How Richmond is taking aim at discarded needles

Needle drop-boxes approved for Richmond