New online tool to fight invasive species

New online tool to fight invasive species

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's a new online tool to help Vermonters who want to work to fight the spread of invasive species.

Gwen Kozlowski is the coordinator for the UVM Extension Outreach. She gave us a look at the new tool, Vermont Invasives. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Vermont Invasives.

