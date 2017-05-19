Police recover body in Westmore

There’s an update to the recovery of the body in Westmore.

We just learned moments ago that crews were able to retrieve the body from the cliff's edge Friday at around 4:30 p.m. The body will be transferred medical examiner's office.

No official ID has been made.

Police say there were no reported injuries during the recovery and the operation was carried out as planned.

Related Stories:

Risky recovery planned for Orleans man presumed dead

Recovery operation for body found in Westmore delayed

Police: Extensive recovery effort to retrieve body

Police find body near Mt. Pisgah