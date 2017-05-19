Quantcast

Police recover body in Westmore

WESTMORE, Vt. -

There’s an update to the recovery of the body in Westmore.

We just learned moments ago that crews were able to retrieve the body from the cliff's edge Friday at around 4:30 p.m. The body will be transferred  medical examiner's office.

No official ID has been made.

Police say there were no reported injuries during the recovery and the operation was carried out as planned.

