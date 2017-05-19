Quantcast

UPDATE: Police Identify body of missing Orleans man

WESTMORE, Vt. -

Police have identified the body found at Mt. Pisgah last week as that of a missing Orleans man.

Tyler Robinson, 23, was reported missing after last being seen May 12 at his home in Orleans. 

Last Monday police discovered a body on cliffs at Mt. Pisgah in Westmore. Because of the technical nature of the recovery it took till Friday afternoon for crews to recover the body.

Authorities on Monday released the identification.  They say there is no evidence or information to suspect foul play in his death.

