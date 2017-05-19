Quantcast

Northfield arrested for DLS, faces drug charges

NORTHFIELD, Vt. -

A Northfield man is in all kinds of trouble Friday night.

Authorities say 26-year-old James Capron was initially arrested Thursday by police for driving with a suspended license.

During the investigation police say they found crack cocaine on him and 100 bags of heroin in the car. He's due in court to face charges next week. 

