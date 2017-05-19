Local UVM track stars headed to regionals

A pair of UVM Catamounts are headed to the NCAA Track & Field East Regionals next week in Lexington, Kentucky and both are native Vermonters. Thetford Center's Ian Weider qualified in the long jump and BFA grad Ed Simon qualified in the pole vault. Simon just came off setting a new school record in the pole vault last weekend.

The two have been competing on the same team for the last four years, but they've had a rivalry dating back to their high school days. With next week's meet possibly being their final opportunity to represent Vermont, both athletes will be looking to push themselves and each other.

"We lived in the same dorm my freshman year and sophomore year," Weider said. "We didn't really get along, because we were still rivals and we still compete in everything today, but there's nobody I'd rather be in Kentucky with. We're going to be seeing who can get higher in this meet. He's not gonna let me beat him, I'm not gonna let him beat me."

"It was cool in high school to set the state record, I've lost it since, I held it for a couple year's, but it's refreshing to get the Vermont college record. One to possibly two meets left in my entire collegiate career, might as well go for it again, it's my last shebang."

