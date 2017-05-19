Armed robbery investigation in Littleton

An armed robbery Friday afternoon in Littleton at the Circle K/Irving Gas Station.

It happened on Cottage Street where police say a white man entered the store and ordered the cashier to get money from the register. According to surveillance footage, the suspect appeared to be wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, a black full faced ski mask, sun glasses, black gloves, blue jeans, and brandishing a knife. The suspect is described as between 5'8 and 5'10 with a thin build. After threatening the clerk with the knife and nabbing an undisclosed amount of cash, he took off.

If you have any information, contact police.