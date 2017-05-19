Quantcast

Not everyone is happy with South Burlington High's new mascot pick

MORRISVILLE, Vt. -

South Burlington students selected the name Wolves to move away from controversy but now another group of students aren't pleased.

Some of them say they are already the Wolves and don't want to share a mascot name.

Some students at People's Academy in Morrisville say they are the only true "Wolfpack" in Vermont.

While other students say they respect South Burlington's choice.

“If you go to anybody and who would talk about our school culture and the way of life at our school, there's a huge chance they would talk about the ‘Wolfpack,’” said student Eli Smith.

“Considering their previous name was deemed offensive, it's understandable. I think everybody should be optimistic about it,” said student Lizzie Craig.

The South Burlington school board still has to approve the new name.

