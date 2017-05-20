Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting

For more than 50 years, campers have headed to a Green Mountain Conservation Camp for a week of fun.
Not only does this destination have some history, but some views as well.
A man was shot by New Hampshire police on I-89 in Hopkinton.
South Burlington students selected the name Wolves to move away from controversy but now another group of students aren't pleased.
An armed robbery Friday afternoon in Littleton at the Circle K/Irving Gas Station.
According to school officials and fans at Friday afternoon's JV Softball game between BFA-St. Albans and Winooski, a member of the Spartans entered the batters box wearing a religious head covering and was told by the umpire that she needed to tuck it in to her uniform to continue to play.
A Northfield man is in all kinds of trouble Friday night.
A storm ripped a house from its foundation and shredded it with a woman trapped inside. In the daylight, the damage is hard to believe. Crews are now trying to clean things up.
