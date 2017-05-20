Quantcast

Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting

Hopkinton, N.H. -

An investigation is underway, after a man was shot by New Hampshire police on I-89 in Hopkinton.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner announced the investigation Friday.

Police say at about 7 p.m. Friday, a trooper pulled over the driver of a stolen car.

Police say there was a confrontation during the traffic stop between the driver and several officers, and the suspect was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and he is expected to be OK.  

Police say officers were not hurt during the incident. 

