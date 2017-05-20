Destination Recreation: Hildene

Tucked away in southern Vermont is a connection to one of America's most known presidents.

The house belongs to President Abraham Linclon's son.

“Robert Lincoln, of course, this is his summer home. He was the son, the only son to survive to adulthood of President Abraham Lincoln,” said Bruce White, who works at Hildene, the name of estate.

With 24 rooms, Hildene became a destination for Lincoln's family.

“I think when he saw this view he was pretty much in awe and had to purchase it,” said White.

Inside the house it is a museum set up like it was during the turn of the century.

Outside, Channel 3’s Ike Bendavid was given a tour of the gardens by the master gardener.

“Our main display, especially this time of the year, are the peonies. Most of the peonies that we have were inherited with the estate. So they are original at some point. We don’t have plant records, not too many of them,” said master gardener Andrea Luchini.

But why is this garden so special? Lunchini says they believe Robert’s daughter Jesse designed the garden as a gift to her mother, Mary.

“She designed it to look like a stained glass window, so if you look at it from the second floor sitting room you can see that lay out,” said Luchini.

From inside to outside, it's a summer home with history.

But you decide which is more beautiful; the home or the view.

For more information click here.