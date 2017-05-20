State summer camps to welcome campers in June

For more than 50 years, campers have headed to a Green Mountain Conservation Camp for a week of fun.

The conservation camps are at Buck Lake Camp in Woodbury and Kehoe Camp in Castleton.

“I’m sure if you mention this camp name to anybody on the street, somebody knows somebody that has attended this camp,” said Caroline Blake, camp coordinator.

Saturday and Sunday volunteers will be hard at work, cleaning Buck Lake before campers arrive in June.

Buck Lake celebrates 51 years this summer.

"What an experience out in the outdoors, you know, both camps are both on beautiful lakes in tucked-away areas,” said Blake.

Blake says hunter-education is built right into camp courses.

Wake up time is bright and early at 7 a.m.

"Have the birds wake them up in the morning, or camp staff doing silly, goofy things,” said Blake.

Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. and then the day begins.

"From shot guns, archery, 22, canoeing, fishing, fly fishing,” said Blake. “The kids go on hikes, they do night walks, and there's also just some chill cabin time as well for them to get to meet kids their own age.”

Campers, ages 12 to 16, stay for a week for $250.

"We have still 19 scholarships to give out with Green Mountain Conservation Camps for those students with financial needs can apply for those scholarships,” said Blake.

Blake says there are still spots available.

"We're 75 percent full, which means that - we can hold at capacity at both camps for the entire summer 984 campers, so we've gotta a good chunk of spots still open, and especially during the first week,” said Blake. “It starts June 18."

Buck Lake and Kehoe are camps Vermonters, but also New Englanders, make a part of every summer.