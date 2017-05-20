Man waves around BB gun on Church St., frightens crowd

A man is behind bars after police say he waved a BB gun around a crowded intersection in Burlington.

According to police, Justin Breault, a 41-year-old homeless man, pulled out BB gun at the intersection of Church St. and Main St. at about 4:15 p.m. Friday.

People walking along the street got scared and went inside local stores. The stores then closed their doors for safety. Several people called 911.

According to police, the BB gun was a replica of a Colt 1911 and Breault also had a knife.

Police say Breault was arrested for disorderly conduct and violation of pre-trial conditions of release.

According to police, he has previously been charged with six felony crimes and 23 misdemeanors.

Seven of those charges were classified as assaultive crimes.

Breault is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $750 bail.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is being asked to call Cpl. Eric Dalla Mura at 802-540-2286 or edallamurra@bpdvt.org.