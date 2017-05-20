Quantcast

Williston firefighters put out fire at recycling facility - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Williston firefighters put out fire at recycling facility

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Williston Fire Department Courtesy: Williston Fire Department
Courtesy: Williston Fire Department Courtesy: Williston Fire Department
WILLISTON Vt. -

Williston firefighters put out a construction equipment fire within minutes Saturday morning.

According to Prescott Nadeau, the public information officer for the Williston Fire Department, crews responded to 357 Avenue C, the Casella Materials Recycling Facility, at 6:54 a.m. Saturday.

Nadeau says a worker at the facility told them a piece of construction equipment was on fire inside the building.

Firefighters put out the fire within three minutes.

Nadeau says the fire is not considered suspicious and the flames were confined to the vehicle and the small area around it.

Nadeau says no one was working at the time of the fire, but an employee was letting a vendor into the building when they smelled smoke and called 911.

“If it was not for the swift actions of the employee calling 911 the situation could’ve been far worse,” said Nadeau. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.