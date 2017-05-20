Williston firefighters put out fire at recycling facility

Williston firefighters put out a construction equipment fire within minutes Saturday morning.

According to Prescott Nadeau, the public information officer for the Williston Fire Department, crews responded to 357 Avenue C, the Casella Materials Recycling Facility, at 6:54 a.m. Saturday.

Nadeau says a worker at the facility told them a piece of construction equipment was on fire inside the building.

Firefighters put out the fire within three minutes.

Nadeau says the fire is not considered suspicious and the flames were confined to the vehicle and the small area around it.

Nadeau says no one was working at the time of the fire, but an employee was letting a vendor into the building when they smelled smoke and called 911.

“If it was not for the swift actions of the employee calling 911 the situation could’ve been far worse,” said Nadeau.