Debate over vaccines takes center stage in Stowe

A health care conference in Stowe Saturday attracted national attention pitting both sides of the vaccine debate against each other.

The debate over vaccines took center stage at the Stowe High School auditorium Saturday. The packed house included health officials, journalists, and filmmakers. Del Bigtree, producer of an anti-vaccine documentary called Vaxxed, was one of the guest speakers.

"We've been lied to. 'Vaccines are Safe and Effective' is a great slogan, but it doesn't actually happen to be true. Our own Supreme Court ruled vaccines are unavoidably unsafe," said Bigtree.

One local mom, who attended the event, believes her son's vaccines as a child may have contributed to his autism.

"We don't have anything to gain by coming forward and talking about this, because our kids already have autism. We just want to help other people to keep from going through what we've gone through," said Jennifer Mink.

But it's a message that causes controversy. When a group of community members found out that several nationally recognized anti-vaccine speakers were coming to Stowe, they started a petition asking the organizer to move the event elsewhere.

"This is not only a threat to the people who live here but a threat to the people who visit, and we really want to be a welcoming place, and so I think that's an important message to send to people, that we are a community that values vaccines, values the health of our community members, and values the health of our visitors,” said Julia Rogers, parent and organizer of Pro Vaccine Group.

"Looking at the statistics, looking at the research, I felt that we needed to start talking about solutions. Talk about causes, talk about solutions in ways different than what's currently being done,” said Bradley Rauch, conference co-sponsor.

According to the district superintendent, the auditorium is used for many public events. Signs on doorways reminded guests that the school does not sponsor or condone the message of any group that uses the space.

The Vermont State Police and Stowe Police were at the event. Organizers say they decided to be there once talk of protests came around, but people against the event say they decided to have a bake sale instead of a protest."

The pro-vaccine bake sale raised money for non-profits like Doctors Without Borders -- and gave a voice to those who support vaccines.

"Sometimes controversy's fantastic, and it leads to productive discussions. I think in this particular case, the controversy gives oxygen to organizations that perhaps aren't as helpful, and so we want to give to the organizations that are helpful," said Emily Rosenbaum, bake sale organizer.

A hot debate that continues to be discussed across the country.