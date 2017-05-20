Vermont village worries that Airbnb changes neighborhoods

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (AP) - Some residents of a small town in Vermont are worried that Airbnb could change closely knit neighborhoods for the worse.

Beverly Tier, who lives in West Dummerston, said people know their neighbors in the compact village of historic homes and tidy gardens. She says they noticed a revolving door of strangers when a neighbor started renting her home on Airbnb.

Select Board Chairman Zeke Goodband tells Vermont Public Radio that the town is ready to take action, saying Airbnb rentals "are flying under the radar."

He says the town is about to send a letter to those who've a home on Airbnb, asking them to apply for a zoning permit. He says the goal is to ensure Airbnb homes are subject to the same regulations as other rental properties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.