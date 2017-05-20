Vermont jobless rate up slightly in April to 3.1 percent

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate is up slightly, to 3.1 percent.

Even with the increase of one-tenth of 1 percent from March, the state says there are fewer than 11,000 unemployed Vermonters, a level not seen since 2001.

Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says that at the depths of the Great Recession there were more than 25,000 unemployed Vermonters.

The April rate compared to a rate of 3.3 percent in April 2016.

Unemployment in Vermont's 17 labor markets ranged from a low of 2.3 percent in Burlington and South Burlington to 6.6 percent in Derby.

