It's been a good spring turkey hunting season in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - It's been a good spring turkey season so far for hunters in New Hampshire.

Turkey Project Biologist Ted Walski says at least four of the 15 turkey check stations he's contacted already surpassed last year's season totals. Most of the other 11 were getting close to their numbers for 2016 and are expected to reach or exceed last year's totals.

Walski said hunters seemed to do well despite poor hunting weather in the first week of the month and an early spring green-up that reduced visibility in the woods.

The spring turkey season runs through May 31.

