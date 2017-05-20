Quantcast

Police investigating suspicious event at toy store

WILLISTON, Vt. -

Police are trying to identify a man connected to what they are calling a "suspicious event" at a Williston toy store.

Police say the man entered the ToysRUs in Williston Friday evening.  According to a press release, a 10-year-old girl was involved in the event, but police did not offer any further details.

If you have any information call Williston Police at 802-878-6611.

