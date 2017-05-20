Assault and Robbery suspect caught in Burlington

A Burlington man, wanted by police, was taken into custody Saturday on assault and robbery charges.

Police say 31-year-old Andrew Lavallee assaulted the victim at the corner of Pine and Bank Streets in Burlington and then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. A short time later, police say they attempted to stop his vehicle but he sped away. In the process, police say Lavallee intentionally put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike an officer in the roadway. He eventually ditched the car and fled on foot, before being apprehended.

In addition to the new charges, Lavallee is accused of Possession of Stolen Property, Forgery, Violations of Conditions of Release, and Possession of Heroin.