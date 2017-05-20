Quantcast

Fire destroys home in Newport, N.H. - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fire destroys home in Newport, N.H.

Posted: Updated:
CONCORD, N.H. -

Fire destroyed a home in Newport New Hampshire.

It happened on Summer Street Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and two children have been displaced. At this time we do not know what started the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.