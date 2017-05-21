Saturday high school highlights

High school sports scores for Saturday 5/20
Baseball
Essex 16
Vergennes 7
Burlington 3
Rice 2
South Burlington 6
Mount Abraham 5
Champlain Valley 14
Spaulding 1
Colchester 12
Mount Mansfield 4
Missisquoi 8
Middlebury 5
BFA-St. Albans 16
North Country 1
Montpelier 5
Thetford 4
St. Johnsbury 20
Milton 7
BFA-Fairfax 5
Danville 3
Danville 17
BFA-Fairfax 5
Enosburg 14
Lake Region 3
Randolph 8
Harwood 1
Lamoille 6
Northfield 3
Softball
Burlington 16
Rice 7
Champlain Valley 7
Spaulding 4
Colchester 8
Mount Mansfield 1
Missisquoi 7
Middlebury 5
North Country 17
BFA-St. Albans 5
BFA-Fairfax 8
Danville 5
Enosburg 8
Lake Region 6
South Burlington 17
Mount Abraham 1
Essex 20
Vergennes 4
Lamoille 8
Northfield 4
Oxbow 16
U-32 1
St. Johnsbury 20
Milton 4 (5)
Boys lacrosse
Champlain Valley 10
Middlebury 3
Mount Mansfield 9
Essex 6
Rice 10
Mount Anthony 9
Girls lacrosse
Rice 9
Champlain Valley 3
U-32 12
Lamoille 11 (OT)
Chelsea 15
Harwood 6
