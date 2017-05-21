Quantcast

Saturday high school highlights

High school sports scores for Saturday 5/20

Baseball

Essex 16
Vergennes 7

Burlington 3
Rice 2

South Burlington 6
Mount Abraham 5

Champlain Valley 14
Spaulding 1

Colchester 12
Mount Mansfield 4

Missisquoi 8
Middlebury 5

BFA-St. Albans 16
North Country 1

Montpelier 5
Thetford 4

St. Johnsbury 20
Milton 7

BFA-Fairfax 5
Danville 3

Danville 17
BFA-Fairfax 5

Enosburg 14
Lake Region 3

Randolph 8
Harwood 1

Lamoille 6
Northfield 3

Softball

Burlington 16
Rice 7

Champlain Valley 7
Spaulding 4

Colchester 8
Mount Mansfield 1

Missisquoi 7
Middlebury 5

North Country 17
BFA-St. Albans 5

BFA-Fairfax 8
Danville 5

Enosburg 8
Lake Region 6

South Burlington 17
Mount Abraham 1

Essex 20
Vergennes 4

Lamoille 8
Northfield 4

Oxbow 16
U-32 1

St. Johnsbury 20
Milton 4 (5)

Boys lacrosse

Champlain Valley 10
Middlebury 3

Mount Mansfield 9
Essex 6

Rice 10
Mount Anthony 9

Girls lacrosse

Rice 9
Champlain Valley 3

U-32 12
Lamoille 11 (OT)

Chelsea 15
Harwood 6

