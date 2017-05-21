Joey Pole returns to Devil's Bowl

It was an emotional Saturday at Devil's Bowl Speedway. The Spring Green 117 represented the first race on the American Canadian Tour since the passing of tour founder, Tom Curley. It's a tough day, especially for one of the drivers, who learned his craft from Curley.

Joey Polewarczyk, or Joey Pole as he's known, was one of the most accomplished drivers on the American Canadian Tour. He started at the age of 14 after being spotted by Curley and has been racing ever since. Under Curley's tutilege, Joey Pole became a frequent visitor to victory lane, winning races like the Milk Bowl and the ACT invitational at New Hampshire motor speedway. He put it all together to capture the American Canadian Tour title in 2014 and gives credit for the accomplishment to Curley.

"I ran local things before Tom saw me and had me come run his tour, and we struggled," Polewarczyk said. "I mean, we really struggled, but he told us never to quit and he was the first one to tell me when I did something wrong, not to do that and things like that. I owe a lot of it to him."

There will be a ceremony to honor Curley before Saturday's events.

