Quantcast

In The Kitchen: Maple roasted dill carrots - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

In The Kitchen: Maple roasted dill carrots

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -


MAPLE ROASTED DILL CARROTS

Ingredients:

3 pounds carrots
2 tablespoons dried dill
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon brown sugar
salt
pepper

Process:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees (using convection mode if you have it). Slice carrots into 1/4" wide disks, on a slight diagonal, and place into a large mixing bowl. In a small saucepan, over low heat, add the butter, olive oil, dill, maple syrup, brown sugar and a healthy pinch of salt and pepper. Stir the mixture together and allow the mixture to sit over low heat for a couple minutes, until it becomes fragrant. Pour the saucepan mixture over the carrots, and stir until the carrots are evenly coated. Now spread the carrots out on a large sheet pan (or two smaller sheet pans). Place the carrots in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the carrots are just tender and start to caramelize. Serve warm and enjoy!

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.