In The Kitchen: Maple roasted dill carrots

An ATV accident sent a teenager to the hospital with head injuries Saturday.
It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Jolley Gas Station on Fairfax Rd. in St. Albans.
A 10-year-old girl was involved in the incident but police did not offer any further details.
Nick and Ike are cook up a Sunday side dish.
It happened on Summer St. Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and two children have been displaced.
A Burlington man, wanted by police, was taken into custody Saturday on assault and robbery charges.
A health care conference in Stowe Saturday attracted national attention pitting both sides of the vaccine debate against each other.
Dozens of parents attended Saturday's Home School Conference, one of the biggest homeschooling workshops in Vermont.
