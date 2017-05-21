In The Kitchen: Maple roasted dill carrots



MAPLE ROASTED DILL CARROTS

Ingredients:

3 pounds carrots

2 tablespoons dried dill

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon brown sugar

salt

pepper

Process:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees (using convection mode if you have it). Slice carrots into 1/4" wide disks, on a slight diagonal, and place into a large mixing bowl. In a small saucepan, over low heat, add the butter, olive oil, dill, maple syrup, brown sugar and a healthy pinch of salt and pepper. Stir the mixture together and allow the mixture to sit over low heat for a couple minutes, until it becomes fragrant. Pour the saucepan mixture over the carrots, and stir until the carrots are evenly coated. Now spread the carrots out on a large sheet pan (or two smaller sheet pans). Place the carrots in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the carrots are just tender and start to caramelize. Serve warm and enjoy!