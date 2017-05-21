Police looking for pair who ran after crashing into a gas station

Police are looking for two people accused of running away after their car crashed into a gas station.

It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Jolley Gas Station on Fairfax Rd. in St. Albans.

Police say a car with three people inside crashed through the glass store front.

The suspect in the photo was allegedly driving the car and is described as a black male in his 20s to 30s.

Police are also looking for a short white female with a heavy build. The two are apparently nicknamed Tony and Nicky.

Police searched the area, but did not find them.

Cyrstal Anderson, 40, was allegedly the third person in the car and she was on scene when police arrived.

