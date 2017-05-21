Quantcast

Teenager injured after ATV rolls

GRANBY, Vt. -

An ATV accident sent a teenager to the hospital with head injuries Saturday.

Police say at about 4:45 p.m., a 15-year- old rolled her ATV on Paul Stream Rd. near the junction of Granby Rd. in Granby.

Troopers say family members were able to remove the ATV before a medical crew arrived.

She was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.  

