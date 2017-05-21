Click It or Ticket campaign starts Monday

It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Jolley Gas Station on Fairfax Rd. in St. Albans.
The needle box at Richmond Town Hall is small enough, but it stands out against the old brick.
Law enforcement officers around the state will be out in full force with one simple message: buckle up or pay up.
An ATV accident sent a teenager to the hospital with head injuries Saturday.
A 10-year-old girl was involved in the incident but police did not offer any further details.
Nick and Ike are cook up a Sunday side dish.
It happened on Summer St. Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and two children have been displaced.
A Burlington man, wanted by police, was taken into custody Saturday on assault and robbery charges.
