Click It or Ticket campaign starts Monday

The Click It or Ticket campaign starts nation-wide Monday, and Vermont is no exception.

Law enforcement officers around the state will be out in full force with one simple message: buckle up or pay up.

“Seat belts save thousands of lives every year, but far too many motorists are still not buckling up, especially at night when the risk of getting in a crash is even greater,” said Tom Fields, with the governor’s office of Highway Safety. “We want to make this the safest summer possible. Buckling up is not optional; it’s the difference between life and death in a crash. That’s why we’re out here enforcing the law. Click it or Ticket, every time, day or night.”