Used needle box installed in Richmond, more to come

A used needle box went up in Richmond Wednesday, and more on are the way.

But the people pushing for the boxes are still waiting for state approval of their big location.

The needle box at Richmond Town Hall is small enough, but it stands out against the old brick.

"I had to drill two holes in the brick, and it took a half an hour for each hole and I burnt through two drill bits doing it,” said Dr. Richard Bernstein, with the Richmond Rescue Opioid Drug Task Force. “And I think I, when I say it's a metaphor; the whole project is fraught with complications and this was just another complication."

One of the complications is at the Richmond Park and Ride.

While members of the Richmond Selectboard approved needle boxes for around town, the Park and Ride is owned by the state and so state leaders have to sign off.

Linda Donovan, a member of the task force, says they're still waiting for the state to develop a policy and give them the go-ahead.

In the meantime, she’s heard some feedback from the community about the potential plan.

"People were angry saying they weren’t going to use the Park and Ride anymore,” said Donovan. “People were saying that we’re going to be bringing the drug users there and the dealers there. What they don’t know is they’re already there.”

Donovan says they have found needles in the Park and Ride in the past, and that's why they want a box there.

Aylssa Cowles, who stopped by the Park and Ride to fix a portable DVD player for her kids in the car, says she has mixed feelings about the needle boxes.

She says she doesn't want the needles on the ground, but she also doesn't want people coming to the Park and Ride just to use the box.



"It's Richmond! I don’t feel like we should have to have a needle box here,” said Cowles. “I just hope that it doesn’t bring more scary people around here because this is a safe place."

Rosie Simpson, who also briefly stopped by the Park and Ride, says she's all for the boxes.

She says she's worked with drug users and the boxes would give them the chance to safely throw away used needles.

“They’re not all awful horrible people,” said Simpson. “And many of them do want to at least be safe in their usage in regards to the rest of the world around them, which I know sounds mixed up.”

Two large needle boxes, much larger than the one up at town hall, are on their way to Richmond.

The location for one is to be determined, but the goal for the other is the Park and Ride.

What happens if leaders say no?

"We'll work on prepping another area, or I'll call the Governor's Office,” said Donovan.

Dr. Bernstein says the needle boxes were paid for by a grant from the health department.

He says he and his team are responsible for the boxes and will be checking them regularly.

