State to discuss plans for Lake Memphremagog watershed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Public meetings are being held this month to discuss plans to improve the water quality in the Lake Memphremagog watershed.

Lake Memphremagog is in Vermont and Quebec but most the ponds and rivers that feed it are in Vermont. They include Black, Barton and Clyde rivers, and Great and Little Hosmer lakes, Crystal Lake, Lake Willoughby and others.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is required to draft a pollution control plan to set limits on phosphorous pollution flowing into the lake.

Public hearings are scheduled to discuss the plans and hear from the public. They take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Emory Hebard Office in Newport; May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Brighton Town Hall; and May 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Sterling College in Craftsbury.

