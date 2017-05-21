Quantcast

Neighboring towns demand Gov. Scott to fix Route 11

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) - Residents in a Vermont county continue to press the governor to fix a major roadway.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Windham Select Board expressed concerns about state Route 11 to Gov. Phil Scott earlier this month. This follows a letter the Andover Select Board wrote in March.

The state Department of Transportation has promised to repave the road for the last two years. State Route 11 is now scheduled to be fixed in 2019 but county officials say repairs are needed sooner.

Scott says the road repair was put off because of budget constraints.

Officials from Andover say the road's poor conditions are a potentially deadly safety hazard and make clearing snow difficult. Both towns invited Scott to visit state Route 11 for himself.

